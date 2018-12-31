This is truly a season of blessings, and I am feeling truly grateful to be part of the ECHO Board of Directors. We have an incredible staff and group of volunteers, without whom we could not do the wide range of services which we perform.
More than 200 volunteers helped us distribute Thanksgiving turkeys and trimmings to serve 1,170 people. An equal number helped us collect, set up and distribute toys for over 600 children at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Many churches and individuals sponsored “adopt a family” giving.
Our Christmas Day dinner at St. William again proved a blessing for hundreds who enjoyed food and fellowship, good music and a visit from Santa. Thank you Janesville community for your generosity, and thank you fellow ECHO board members for your hard work and commitment.
NANCY HANSEN-BENNETT
ECHO Board of Directors 2019 president-elect
Janesville
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse