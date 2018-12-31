Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.