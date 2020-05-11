COVID-19 has impacted every corner of the world, and we were not spared in Janesville’s 44th Assembly District.
Thank you to the health care professionals, first responders and volunteers who answered the call, going above normal expectations for the good of all Janesville’s residents.
Recovery from the economic and personal devastation will take time but must start immediately. Individuals, families, businesses, municipalities and our state will all need help getting back to where we were when I launched my campaign on March 15.
As your representative for the 44th Assembly District, I will work to assist those who have been displaced due to the pandemic and look for solutions to bridge the gap with immediate assistance which could include:
- For those who have taken on home schooling of children, reduction in school property tax for homeowners and increased child tax credit exemptions for renters.
- Increased homeowners/renters income tax credits.
- Provide family financial assistance grants, using the federal COVID-19 relief funds available to Wisconsin.
Wasting valuable taxpayer money talking about redistricting has yet to pay a mortgage, rent or put food on anyone’s table. On April 27, I joined thousands of other Wisconsinites when I lost my job as a result of the pandemic devastation. As your representative, I’m not going to sit on the sidelines talking the talk. I walk it every day. You deserve nothing less than my best. Working together with you, we can make the 44th Assembly District and Janesville an inspiring, prominent and celebrated place to live.
DUWAYNE SEVERSON
Candidate for 44th Assembly District
Janesville