I can think of no better word than "comical" to describe the letters you print from readers who would try to defend and make excuses for the words and actions of our president. The man stands before the cameras spewing his lies and half truths to the American people every night. He claims no responsibility whatsoever for his numerous mistakes and screw ups. He would rather deflect the blame on the World Health Organization, China, the Democrats and, of course, his favorite, former President Obama. Had he listened to his so-called experts months ago rather than calling the disease a hoax and claiming it would magically go away, our country would not be faced with the situation we are now in -- more than 1 million cases and more than 60,000 lives lost.
Since Trump is completely bereft of any human decency or moral values, the best we can hope for is him continuing to lash out with his vile mouth, while bragging about how great he is and how much he has done. His arrogant, narcissistic ego simply doesn't know any other way. Our country deserves far better.
JIM LANGKAMP
Janesville