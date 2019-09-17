Regarding Jill Richardson's column Tuesday (Page 4A) stating that plastic straws don't matter and that we should find "win-win" solutions for environmental problems -- the author's premise is laughably ridiculous. It immediately reminded me of the satirical Onion headline that millions of people think it doesn't matter to throw out that plastic water bottle -- next to a picture of a pile of millions of water bottles. Yes, that's what it looks like. And, there are NO "win-win" solutions for our environmental problems.

Look with great skepticism on those who claim that you can have your cake and eat it, too. There is a reason why the media has stopped using that dirty "C" word--conservation. After all, that's not a "win-win" for producers of materials, is it? If we all conserve and cut our plastic use, it will be inconvenient but a sensible and appropriate small step to conserve what we have left. And don't believe any sirens songs.

THOMAS MURN

Beloit