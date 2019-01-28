Your Views: Columnist forgets Trump's record on keeping promises 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Regarding Marc Thiessen's Friday column, he seems to have conveniently forgotten that Donald Trump does not keep his promises--or maybe he is counting on that, too.MARY ANNE GERLACHWhitewater SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse Sections ColumnsLetters to the EditorOther ViewsOur ViewsPolitical cartoonsSound Off E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Jan 28 Winterfest Mon, Jan 28, 2019 downtown Lake Geneva Jan 28 Adult indoor lap swim Mon, Jan 28, 2019 Marshall Middle School Jan 28 4-Plex track open walk Mon, Jan 28, 2019 Parker High School Jan 28 Jason Miklik exhibit Mon, Jan 28, 2019 Dwight Foster Public Library Jan 28 StrongBodies Mon, Jan 28, 2019 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall The Latest Lee Enterprises buys Lake Geneva Regional News, Kenosha News Officials: Reported UW-Whitewater sex assault involved stranger Killer cold: Record-setting cold means danger in southern Wisconsin Three banished members rejoin YMCA board Edgerton garbage collection moved to Tuesday Brewers' Braun changing swing, focused on being a force again Our Views: Den Boer strikes back Supreme Court candidate announces endorsements Other Views: Roger Stone’s indictment was expected to tighten the noose around Trump. It didn’t SHINE reschedules community information session Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesUPDATE: One dead in Highway 51 crashAuthorities identify man killed in town of Fulton accidentReport: Former UW-Whitewater football assistant coach sent defensive plans to an opponentUPDATED: Medical examiner identifies homicide victimYMCA CEO Tom Den Boer placed on administrative leaveCold, snow, flooding? Janesville hunkers down for winter's nastiest week yetDeath notices for Jan. 27, 2019Green County authorities arrest man suspected in Janesville shootingDeath notices for Jan. 23, 2019Death notices for Jan. 25, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsBeloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66Craig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalryCraig girls defeat Parker 39-29Evansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dual Stocks Market Data by TradingView
