I was disappointed to see The Gazette print a column written by Bjorn Lomborg ("World too focused on climate change," April 12, Page 6A), a noted partisan that promotes many far-fetched theories consistently debunked by true experts.
In his column, he states that only by using fossil fuels can poorer nations bring their citizens out of poverty. One of his examples, China, has brought 1 billion people out of poverty (his statistic) while also being on target to reduce carbon emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.
This is because of to their increased use of renewable energy, which I have personally seen firsthand. In fact, the U.N. reported that global poverty rates fell from 36% in 1990 to 10% in 2015, all while renewable energy use increased rapidly worldwide.
In many parts of the world, renewables are now cheaper than fossil fuels and can help nations achieve energy independence. Increasing renewable energy is no longer an economic issue, but fighting against its growth is strictly a political one. Luckily, many conservatives are now seeing the advantages of renewable energy and are speaking out in favor of their use, including several members of Congress at the Citizens Climate Lobby’s Conservative Caucus in Washington in March. Hopefully this trend will continue.