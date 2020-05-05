On March 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared a pandemic, the COVID-19 outbreak. Already vulnerable to everyday-life stressors, college students across the U.S. have been disrupted. They have faced dormitory evacuations, food insecurity, transportation challenges and financial problems. Some international students have not been able to return home, and now for some students, the continuation of classes has added to their stresses.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, three out of four students in 2017 experienced overwhelming anxiety. With these factors, college students are likely to be at elevated risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us all help monitor and ensure that the adequate mental health of our college students is being met. Be informed/conscious of mental health, depression and anxiety and what it could look like. Let’s validate, and let them know that it is acceptable to have feelings and thoughts during these trying times.
Support, give assistance in areas where someone may not usually need help, share the love and keep them encouraged. Stay connected, make a phone or video call, or reach out on social media.
We are in this together.
PATRICE WHITE
Janesville