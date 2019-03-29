The residents of the Clinton School District will vote on a $42 million building referendum April 2 to erect a new grade school, make improvements to the high school that opened in 2002 and tear down the existing elementary school and middle school.

The pros and cons of many important issues have been discussed including comparisons to neighboring school districts who have received recent referendum approvals. I will focus on cost and tax impact of this huge $42 million referendum.

Beloit Turner received approval on a $26.5 million referendum last fall that includes $22 million to close an old grade school and build a new one. The Clinton referendum includes $33 million to build a new grade school. The new Clinton High School cost only $16 million.

The Clinton school tax mill rate increase of $2.69 per $1,000 of property value may sound reasonable until it is added to the current mill rate of $11.27. The resulting mill rate of $13.96 would rank Clinton No. 5 in the state of Wisconsin for the highest school tax rate of the 421 school districts in the state, according to figures from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website.

The average school tax mill rate for all 421 Wisconsin school districts is $9.44 per $1,000 of property value. The new $13.96 mill rate would result in Clinton residents paying $4.52 more per $1,000 property value, or $452 more annually on a $100,000 home, than the owner of a $100,000 home in the “average” school district.

RICK MARTIN

Clinton