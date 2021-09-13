Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
What is the weather saying
For those who do not believe the Bible, think about the weather. There is a verse that talks about Creation in Romans 8, 19-22.
As we see weather patterns becoming more unpredictable, you have to ask yourself if what the scientists have been saying about global warming is becoming more fact every day.
Science and the Bible are proving true. So if one says there is not the proof of God, then tell me why are science, weather patterns and the Bible proving true? That God is who He is and exists.
Maybe it's time to look at yourself and ask, "Am I ready for His return?"
ERWIN KANTER
Janesville
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!