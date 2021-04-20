Hey Trumpers, just thought you ought to know: You are killing yourselves by allowing lots of COVID-19 mutations more time to party in the U.S.A.
That's great news for fewer climate deniers to vote in 2022 congressional elections. We are looking for a great turnout of independents to vote for the carbon fee and dividend.
Remember the good old days when COVID-19 and global warming were fake news? Darn science. Sorry for your loss. We would be glad to have your support in the climate lobby. Plenty of signs to share. All you have to do is wave at traffic. Mother Nature is doing the get-out-the-vote.
DAVID INNIS
Janesville