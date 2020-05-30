Roger Cohen wrote wise words in a recent op-ed, “Do things differently at the other end of this scourge, some mystic voice murmurs, do them more equitably, more ecologically, or you will be smitten again.”
The invading aliens, in The War of the Worlds, succumbed to earthly pathogens to which they had no immunity. Today, a virus to which we have no immunity has killed more than 350,000 people worldwide. This invasion was no surprise. Worldwide plagues occur at regular intervals.
Bill Gates talked about our need to be prepared for such a pandemic in a TED talk five years ago. He began his talk by saying the greatest world catastrophe will not be a mushroom shaped cloud but rather something so small we need an electron microscope to see it.
We have spent $5 trillion on wars since 2001. We spend over $700 billion a year on defense. The eighteen F-35 fighter jets to be based in Madison have a price tag of $1.8 billion. All this defense spending did nothing to defend us from this pandemic which has now killed more than 100,000 Americans. Terrorist caused deaths in the United States including those of 9/11 are 3,300.
Do something different at the end of this scourge, the voice murmurs. We need to listen. We’ll survive the COVID-19 pandemic. However, another enemy, climate change, is lurking and will smite us and most everything else on this planet if we don’t do something to stop it. Peace.
NORMAN AULABAUGH
Orfordville