Over the last few years and glaringly over the past few weeks it has become apparent that our political system is broken.
Dueling parties choose personal gain over performance, self aggrandizing over service and short term gain over the responsibilities of their office.
Medical professionals agreed that face mask use and social distancing helped avoid the spread of the COVID virus. The Wisconsin Assembly and Senate, still disappointed that they didn't have a veto proof majority, worked to undermine the governor's mandate rather then join in efforts to keep us safe. They almost legislated a no mask policy until it was exposed that it could cost our state $49.3 million in food assistance to the poor. It is a sad situation that we have politicians driven by hatred for the other party rather than the service they swore to provide.
At the national level, you must tow the party line or risk being shunned by party members and pushed from office. You have to line up behind leaders and are prohibited from promoting legitimate legislative options.
If you call our legislators, you will often receive canned responses that basically avoids addressing your issue. We need a significant change at all levels and public access to the truth rather than the crazy ideas and beliefs that now drive our country. The longer we wait to make changes, the harder it becomes and the less safe our world becomes. Pay attention, look for good candidates and vote for positive change.
GENE BIER
Milton