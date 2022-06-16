I see no reason that military grade weapons should be made available to every citizen. The only purpose for these weapons is to kill as many people possible in as short a time as possible. Why does a civilian need them if not to kill others? Yet the gun extremists insist all should have access to them. Their gun lobby pays big money to the politicians to be sure those guns are available to them all. And the politicians have followed the money, ignoring the wishes of the majority of voters.
The Second Amendment says that citizens have the right to be armed to defend against an armed militia. It is no threat to the Second Amendment to restrict military weapons to the military. It is also no threat to the Second Amendment to have universal background checks before buying nay gun. The purpose of the universal background checks is to keep guns from those who have shown to be a danger to themselves and others. Those people are not defending themselves; they are using guns to slaughter others, including children.
There are many weapons available for legal purposes such as defending yourself, hunting, target shooting. Those with special training like police or the military are the only ones that need military grade guns.
Those politicians agreeing with the gun extremists hold some accountability in these mass killings. Vote them out!