I began my monthly radio interview with Tim Bremel on WCLO on Jan. 15 and quickly realized there was some confusion about the recently approved city ordinance mandating replacement of approximately 221 private lead water laterals within our community. After some explanation, there was more understanding, and I appreciated the opportunity to clarify.
That said, it reminded me how important it is for the city to keep the public informed. Without a doubt, the city wants to be responsive, accessible, transparent and accountable. We’re not perfect, but we work hard at keeping the public informed.
I would encourage the community to visit our city homepage--www.ci.janesville.wi.us--and click on the “Public Meeting Materials & Videos” block. There, folks will find agendas and relevant information for upcoming council, board, commission and committee meetings, not to mention those same materials going back to 2007.
I would also encourage community members to sign up for the city’s email pushes at www.ci.janesville.wi.us/emaillists. Members will receive emergency notifications, press releases and more. The city just needs to know where to send them. We also share a lot of information on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, but if someone is not a social media user or not a fan of computers, they can call us at 608-755-3000 or 608-755-3177 with their questions and ideas. Better yet, they can come to one of our meetings.
Finally, I invite everyone to attend our State of the City Open House and Address on Jan. 30 at City Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. We want our community to be informed!
MARK FREITAG
Janesville city manager