I find it interesting that the city of Janesville is so quick to issue raze orders on our grand old buildings in downtown Janesville.

Our “ARISE Now, are you in?” plan wants to bring downtown shoppers and diners to Janesville. They also come to see how a city beautifies and restores its historic, stately old buildings.

As a person interested in restoration and preservation, I ask the city governance to allow owners of these properties to either repair or sell. Please, let’s save 13 N. Main St.

PAT WAGNER

Janesville