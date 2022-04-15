City growth, like football, is a competitive sport. If you’re not on the field playing, then you’re in the stands watching other cities compete and win.
Eight years ago, the community was feeling the ill effects of the Great Recession and the departure of General Motors. Janesville huddled to call the next series of plays. Adding business diversity was unquestionably the first call. Thanks to SHINE Technologies, BJ Electric, GreenTek, IPM Foods, Gallina, United Alloy, Castle Metals, Dollar General, SC Aviation and an intentional use of tax increment financing, Janesville began to advance the ball in 2015.
Since then, the city’s fair market value has increased by $2 billion. With those companies and more, Janesville played second down by creating and filling new jobs, preferably those paying a living wage.
Expanding housing was Janesville’s next play in 2018. Single-family, multifamily, affordable, high-end—Janesville needs it all, and we’re seeing steady improvement.
It’s now time to pick up those final yards by improving our quality-of-life amenities.
The Woodman’s Community Center, trail expansion, downtown activation, parks improvements, recreational programming, and partnerships with the Jets, the Rock Aqua Jays, the historical society, JPAC, Rotary Botanical Gardens and others are Janesville’s path to our next first down.
There is still a way to go to reach the end zone, but we’re steadily moving the ball down the field. Attract new businesses, create jobs, expand housing, improve amenities and repeat. Be proud. Be thankful. We might not be the Packers, but thanks to everyone for playing ball. Janesville is winning!