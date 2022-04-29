Few things can raise blood pressure faster than traffic. Whether it is the massive lines of cars on Milton Avenue, the clogged arteries of rerouted traffic during construction season or the constant trickle of annoyances while driving (getting cut off or tailgated), driving a car is convenient but certainly not stress-free. What if there were other options?
Several spring to mind, including public transit or improvements to city planning to make a more walkable city. I would advocate for infrastructure favoring a classic two-wheeled mode of transport, the humble bicycle.
While weather in Wisconsin is fickle, climate change is making snow-free and warmer days extend for longer periods of the year. This is a perfect opportunity to take advantage of biking. While the health and mental wellness benefits of exercise and outdoor activity are well-known, the environmental benefits can be enormous, as well.
A recent Bloomberg study from 2021 found that biking just once per day instead of taking a car can reduce your personal transportation carbon emissions by 67%. How many of our short trips across town could be easily accomplished on a bike?
The main limiting factor in our city is access. Our city is heavily geared towards motorists. I would call on Janesville to greatly increase the amount of bike lanes on all roads. All new construction is an opportunity to redesign our roads, giving cyclists equal rights as motorists. Our environment, health and citywide well-being will be better for it.