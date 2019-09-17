It has been said the heavy metals and toxins in the soil at Monterey bay only pose a threat when the soil is disturbed and the toxins become airborne. The city of Janesville has acquired a new contractor (as Drax refused to work the site without further soil tests). Without confirming the level of contamination, there is no guarantee the project will be carried out with the necessary precautions.

As you are likely aware, there are two district sites adjacent to the bay: Wilson Elementary and Monterey Stadium. By refusing to run additional tests, it does seem city officials are potentially creating a hazardous environment, one that could compromise the health and well-being of hundreds. It seems the question of toxicity and related concerns could be resolved by additional soil tests. Unfortunately, delaying the project to run more tests is a notion city officials are highly resistant to.

In short, if the city is wrong about their assumption of toxicity and the new contractor is careless, these errors could produce some very regrettable results.

To my understanding, student safety is considered paramount to the Janesville School District. Under that assumption, what steps are representatives of the the school district willing to take to ensure city officials and city council understand the gravity of this situation? It feels highly careless for the city to proceed with this Rock River project without ensuring these toxins will not interfere with the health of any district student or facility.

ASH RUTTER

Janesville