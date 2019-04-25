Why are the residents of downtown Janesville being ignored by the Janesville city officials?

For the past year, we have had constant construction, street closures, changes in parking along our properties and people constantly trespassing on private property. When I have tried to complain and get answers, I have been shuttled from one city department to another. My phone calls have not been returned.

I live in an apartment complex of senior citizens, most of whom are widows who live by themselves. Many have health problems. The constant construction starting sometimes at 6 a.m. and continuing on Saturdays and Sundays has been troubling for some who have problems sleeping, and those who suffer from breathing problems are having issues with the constant dust and dirt.

The city has closed off the path along the river. Most people don’t realize they have to cut through private property to gain access to River Street. This has resulted in a constant flow of strangers walking, riding their bikes and walking their dogs on our yards. Some people stop and just stare into our apartments—unnerving to say the least.

Complaining and asking for help have been ignored. We are moms, dads, grandparents, volunteers, church members—in other words, valuable members of your community.

PATRICIA W. BUHRMAN

Janesville