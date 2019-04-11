I want to express my gratitude to the citizens of Janesville that exercised their constitutional right to vote in the spring elections. I especially want to thank the 4,385 voters that expressed their faith in me with their vote for Janesville City Council.

It’s a shame that the city council has decided that your vote doesn’t count when filling the vacancy created when Jens Jorgenson left Janesville for new opportunities. And we can all lament that we have a newspaper that will put on a blindfold and fail to point out that democracy has been circumvented.

JAN CHESMORE

Janesville

