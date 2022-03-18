My name is Aaron Burdick and I am running for Janesville City Council. I was born and raised in Janesville, graduated high school here and continue to raise my family in this community. I currently serve as captain of detectives in the Janesville Police Department. My 23 years of law enforcement experience gives me a unique perspective. I have a commitment to public service and promoting positive changes for this community.
Like all of you, I have concerns about the challenges our community is facing. I will work to ensure that our public safety professionals have the resources to continue to provide services that exceed the expectations of the community.
I will encourage and promote economic diversity. We must focus on all businesses, large and small. We need to work together to retain families, attract young professionals, and promote new and existing businesses. Public and private partnerships allow Janesville opportunities for growth and will strengthen our community by working together to meet the needs of residents that otherwise might go unmet.
The Woodman's Community Center is a key issue for the city council. This project has the potential for revenue growth to new and existing businesses from Milton Avenue to the Westgate corridor. Private funding and grants will be essential to keep this project moving forward.
I will foster communication by ensuring your voice is heard. I am ready to bring fresh ideas and innovative solutions to the Janesville City Council.