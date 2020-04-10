We are currently in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting the most challenging economy the citizens of Janesville have faced in many years. Many small businesses are struggling to survive, and many individuals have lost their jobs and don’t know how they will pay their bills. The city’s room tax revenue has declined precipitously.
The Janesville City Council is expected at some point to consider funding the planning and design of the proposed Janesville indoor sports complex. Previous city council discussions were to have a private/public partnership to fund the construction of the sports complex. At last report, the Friends of the Janesville Indoor Sports Complex had raised NO money to fund the private portion of the cost.
It is imperative that the entire private portion, currently estimated to be $20 million, be on deposit with the city of Janesville before we proceed further.
Since the public share of the funding is supported by the city room tax and tourism, it is uncertain how the taxpayers would fund their portion of the complex.
I look forward to hearing from Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Treasurer Nathan Burkart and Executive Director Christine Rebout about their budget adjustments to cover the shortfall in room tax revenue for the indoor sports complex.
Members of the Janesville City Council must be fiscally responsible and vote against any further spending for the complex.
The city has more important uses for its limited resources!
THOMAS LEPINSKI
Janesville