City of Janesville leaders have spent the past three months on one of our most important tasks, drafting the city’s annual budget.
As the city manager recently submitted the proposed 2019 budget to the Janesville City Council for its consideration, now is a good time to remind residents that budgeting is not just dollars and cents. It’s about policies and priorities.
Our city leaders, stakeholders and this community have invested a great deal of time and energy into developing a strategic plan that identifies short- and long-term goals, opportunities and challenges. As a city, we want to be sure to fund the core services and capital improvements our residents care about, which require city leaders to identify the resources needed to achieve our stated goals. If done correctly, the budget will meet community needs and expectations while creating long-term financial sustainability for the city of Janesville. Ideally, the budget should reflect the community’s priorities.
At this stage in the process, the 2019 budget is in the Janesville City Council’s hands. The public is invited to provide input at the budget public hearings on Monday, Nov. 12. The proposed 2019 budget is available at www.ci.janesville.wi.us/2019budget and can also be viewed through interactive charts, graphs and tables on the City’s “Open Budget” website at http://budget.ci.janesville.wi.us.
Please participate by letting the Janesville City Council know what is important to you!
MAXWELL GAGIN
City of Janesville finance director
