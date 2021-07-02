It's apparent that Satan has a huge foothold in our culture. Here is why.
There is a hostility towards the gospel in today's society, and many see people who go to church as symbols of hatred. They see us as a threat to their lifestyles and self-identities, especially on gender and abortion issues. Many envision a "godless society" in which Christianity is banished.
Wokeness, cancel culture, white privilege, critical race theory and the Equality Act are fueling the flames of this hatred. The secularists are teaching generations of our youth that the Bible is a false doctrine, and now the atheists are more aggressive than ever. No wonder Satan has gained momentum when Jesus himself is under attack.
Promoting, teaching and rewarding licentious behavior has become the norm, even to our toddlers, and abortion has become more acceptable.
If our ideals and values don't come from an absolute authority—God and the Bible—then who decides what those ideals and values are? It leaves a huge doorway for Satan. Many churches are not touching the culture. In contrast, the culture has invaded the church. This censorship we experience tells me this democracy is a means to an end. We must enforce the Constitution against federal infringement and insist that the voice of sanity gets equal time.
KIM OLSON
Janesville