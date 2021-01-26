This morning I awoke to learn President Biden has canceled President Trump's 1776 Commission. For those who don't know, the 1776 Commission aims to restore truth and honesty to the teaching of American history.
American schoolchildren today learn two things about Thomas Jefferson: that he wrote the Declaration of Independence and that he was a slaveholder.
What do our schoolchildren not learn? They don't learn that the land in the Northwest Territory, which was ceded to the federal government from Virginia, was given on the condition that slavery in that land be eternally forbidden. This was due to Thomas Jefferson. There was a lot of slavery back then, but the astounding thing is that these slaveholders founded a republic based on principles designed to renounce slavery.
Depriving the young of the spirit of freedom will deprive us all of our country. It could deprive us of our humanity itself. This cannot be allowed to continue. It must be stopped.
SHARON FOSS
Janesville