I found the lead story in Saturday's paper, "City's crime rate hits 35-year low," interesting and informative.
The one thing Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore didn't mention is the leadership he has provided as chief. I served on the Police and Fire Commission, and I have more than 30 years of experience in the correctional field. When Chief Moore was interviewed for the chief position, he was the only candidate to provide commission members with a written plan and vision.
The results are obvious in accessibility, communication, advisory groups and local citizens' ability to voice concerns and be heard.
Chief Moore's leadership has served our community well.
DEVAN DUTRA
Janesville