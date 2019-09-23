Anybody who understands the basic physics of a greenhouse recognizes that all the hysteria over the climate change issue stems from a blatant, outrageous fraud. Unlike the self-serving "experts," who are exploiting the issue for their own aggrandizement and profit, my expertise is from years of applying the relevant scientific principles to the design of commercially successful products. Temperature fluctuations on Earth are a straight-forward application of the Stefan-Boltzmann Law of black-body radiation. An irradiated object warms up until the radiated energy emitted by that object balances out the incident radiant energy. The concentration of so-called "greenhouse" gasses has no influence on any temperature fluctuations.

Consequently the same temperature cycles seen on Earth, resulting from variations in the strength of the incident solar radiation, are also seen on Mars, Neptune, Triton and Pluto as well. The computer models, which are causing so much concern, blatantly disregard the fundamental limitation of behavioral models as opposed to structural models. Essentially being exercises in curve-fitting, climate change models are not valid beyond the underlying observed data. Any extrapolation of the curve to predict future trends is an abuse of the technique. The Chicken Littles of the world crying out about "climate change" must be dismissed as the ignorant twits that they are.

JON KONIECKI

Milton