Sad to hear about yet another factory farm coming to the area over the objections of the town of La Prairie residents (and probably many others). Chickens are such happy and fun animals. They sure don’t deserve the inherent cruelty that 24/7 production demands.

People who care can buy free-range chicken eggs. The township might be able to appoint a humane officer to make sure humane standards are being met. They might also appoint someone to monitor likely pollution. How sad it is that the commercial interest supersedes the municipal interest.

Also, caring people could consider putting a codicil in their land abstract forbidding their land from ever being used for factory farming.

Finally, the Rock County 4-H Fair should have a booth where the farming community can show how it is treating animals better now than in the past.

PAUL WITMER

Janesville