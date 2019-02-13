I see in Tuesday’s Gazette (Page 2A) that Gov. Tony Evers wants $43 million for dental care for low-income people.

Wait, wasn’t Mr. Evers head of education in Wisconsin the last few years? Is he unaware such assistance already exists?

Our technical colleges have dental assistant programs. These students need practice and are often begging for patients. These students are overseen by professional dentists who teach. And you can learn a lot about dental care listening to the interaction between teacher and student.

If you have BadgerCare or Medicare, there is no cost. I have had my teeth cleaned for a mere $25.

Do we really need this program?

JOHN L. HOH JR.

Beloit

