I was able to catch “Chaplin, the Musical” at Parker High School on Sunday afternoon, and it was so very good. Congratulations to everyone involved. It was really great!
Beyond that, I just have to say I experienced one of those amazing moments that you don’t often get to experience while watching a musical, let alone a high school musical. It’s the moment when you go to a show and experience a performance that brings you to tears and completely moves you because the actor delivers it so beautifully and so earnestly.
You will totally get that moment when Michael Rick sings “Where are All the People.” It’s heartbreaking and raw and perfect and everything you hope for, or at least I hope for. I want to cry over how wonderfully a song is delivered, and I did. I cried uncontrollably, and the last time that happened was when I saw Cynthia Erivo in “The Color Purple.”
I highly suggest seeing “Chaplin.” I honestly hope to go see it again next weekend. It’s really just so good.
DeSHAWN CHRISTIANSEN
Beloit