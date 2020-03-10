If anyone out there isn’t so sure if we need a high school performing arts academy in the Janesville School District, then just go see "Chaplin, the Musical" at Parker High School this weekend. You will leave realizing not only do these kids NEED the arts academy but we as a community NEED it, too! I had been waiting for this show since last fall and wondering if we would enjoy it as much as all the other musicals we have seen at Parker over the last few years. We went to see "Chaplin" Saturday night. It was so good we went back again on Sunday! It was a masterpiece. The music was outstanding.
But I was blown away by the depth of the individual performances. Michael Rick fully transformed himself into Charlie Chaplin down to the very last detail. The set design involved using film clips from the original Chaplin movies, which helped to show us just how good Rick was at becoming Charlie. The voices were rich and full of emotions. The ballads were stunning. But they also had me in tears. I was crying during the final scenes, and then I left the theater so full of hope.
I have not seen too many musicals that allow the audience to take such a journey. With the opening of the new performing arts academy in Janesville’s future, we can all look forward to many more beautiful journeys ahead.
MAYA ROHERTY
Janesville