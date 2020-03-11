The journey of Charlie Chaplin's life is a powerful and amazing story. Sunday, I was fortunate to attend the performance of "Chaplin, the Musical" at Parker High School. Trust me, you do not want to miss the opportunity to attend one of the final shows this weekend: Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. for the very reasonable ticket price of only $15.
It's hard to believe the cast and crew are high school students because of their superb acting. The costumes, music and scenery add to the highly emotional show.
Kudos to Jim Tropp, Jan Knutson, Michael Stanek, Megan Burkart, Larry Schultz, Declan Boran Ragotzy, Mike Schuler and everyone else who played a part producing this fantastic performance.
Once again, you've made the Janesville School District proud. I can't even imagine what the future holds with the very generous donation the Hendrick's Family Foundation is providing for the performing arts academy for all area students.
Thanks to the many dedicated parents of this fine group of students for bringing so much joy to all attendees.
You truly do not want to miss "Chaplin, the Musical."
MILLY BABCOCK
Milton