When and if the wall standoff ends, the side that decides to put America before its party will be called the loser and described as weak. The side that is most pigheaded will be called the winner and described as strong. Perhaps if the press and the public changed the narrative and declared that the side that changes its minds is the hero, it might shorten the shutdown.
DAVID RIECK
Janesville
