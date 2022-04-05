As a member the Beloit City Council, I’ve seen what happens when our community faces the very real effects of a changing climate. Record heat, drought and flooding have been devastating.
To help people whose homes are susceptible to flooding, Federal Emergency Management Agency created the National Flood Insurance Program in 1968. The program serves 22,100 communities in the U.S., and more than 5 million policies are in force.
The issue is that flooding is far worse today than it was when the program was created, putting people at greater risk not only within the 100-year floodplain but outside of it, as well.
That’s why FEMA is rolling out its new risk rating methodology, Risk Rating 2.0, a more accurate, transparent and equitable way to determine a property’s flood risk. The change took effect Oct. 1 for new policyholders and Friday for existing policyholders.
The good news is that most people in Wisconsin will actually see a decrease in their flood insurance rates, while many others will see a modest increase of $10 per month. Specifically, 44% of Wisconsin flood insurance policyholders will see a decrease when they renew their policies with another 51% seeing just a $10 monthly increase. In Rock County, 45 residents will actually see savings of $100 per month. If the old system had continued, every policyholder would have seen drastic increases.
The move to modernize this program is smart because it will ensure the program’s financial stability, save Wisconsin policyholders money and keep people safer from catastrophic floods.