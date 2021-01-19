I have been in Janesville since 1966 except for a brief time near Mississippi. It is so sad to see how bad parking is for business downtown.
You can't get from vehicles to sidewalk because of snow. You can't see what's up and down streets for lack of signs. More money wasted in ridiculous ways, like the insanity taking out parking over by the river and putting in landings for kayaks downtown. The river is so low it is a death trap.
We need people like Mikel Jackson on city council. We need more police. We need people that have some sense besides the rich and political running this city.
DENNIS WILLIAMS
Janesville