I am writing to thank the members of the police and fire departments that responded to my urgent plea for 911 assistance on Sept. 9. I thought it would be fun to kayak down the Rock River when the current was swift and the water was high. I didn't anticipate a hanging branch that I came upon too fast to avoid a collision with and the subsequent capsizing of my kayak, which left me hanging onto a branch to keep me out of the swift river.
I am so grateful to my rescuers who treated me so kindly after such a stupid stunt on my part. We are lucky to have such wonderful professionals available for us when we need them the most. I'll be forever grateful to these brave men, and I wish them all a wonderful holiday season. Because of you, I will be able to enjoy the holidays with my family. Thank you!
MARY NELSON
Janesville
