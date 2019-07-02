Letter writer Alice Hessenauer found The Gazette’s June 24 cartoon about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez portraying her as an airhead appalling. Considering Ocasio-Cortez’s previous comment about climate change destroying the world in 12 years and her more recent hysterical emoting, supposedly while viewing the “concentration camps” on the border (actually an empty lot), calling her an airhead is too generous.

Didn’t Nancy Pelosi say earlier during the Barack Obama years that we shouldn’t politicize the conditions on the border? Plus, the cages for children were built in 2015 to separate them from unrelated adults, according to Obama’s ICE director.

AOC should really go back to working as a barista or ask for a tuition refund from Boston University.

STEVE SCHEIFLEY

Walworth