Your political cartoon Friday (Page 6A) only shows the obvious, something cartoonists do all the time. What they did not even consider is all the people waiting for medical treatments that are completely shutdown.
I look at myself a year ago and think how horrible it would be today to be in the same place. A year ago I was in the middle of eight-plus weeks of radiation for a fast growing stage-four prostate cancer that was caught just before it escaped to the nearby bone, which would have been a virtual death sentence. This is just one example of all those waiting for life-saving or life-altering procedures that are not being done today. Open up the hospitals!
DANIEL COLBURN
Delavan