You might think climate advocates like myself would be sharing high-fives at seeing that Bob Lindmeier’s recent climate presentation made headlines in The Gazette ("A shifting forecast," Page 1A, May 2). Not so.
The article included scientific facts Lindemeir shared about the causes of climate change as well as information about its probable effects on Wisconsin, but the article failed to mention the solution he touted as being the most effective way to address the crisis. Isn’t that what people really want to know?
Mr. Lindmeier, like more than 3,600 American economists, strongly advocates a carbon tax with payments to the public to offset the rising costs of gas and home heating. Lindmeier explained in his presentation that a carbon tax would not only be the most effective way to get us to the necessary emissions levels but that it would create millions of jobs and save millions of lives. Lindmeier stressed that we have the know-how to solve the crisis and that what is lacking is the political will to do so.
And that is where we can play a part. We must do more than reduce our own carbon footprints; we must motivate Congress to pass climate legislation that includes a tax on carbon.
Are enough of us going to take up the cause before time runs out? That is a forecast even Lindmeier is probably loath to make.