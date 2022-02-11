As a former Edgerton mayor for 10 years and city council member for 12, I would like to bring that experience of doing good things to the county level as Rock County Board supervisor in District 3.
Being an elected official is a very fulfilling experience for a person, and I've enjoyed doing it for many years at the local level. In those positions, I've worked with many people and committees, including as a chairperson of the planning commission and as a member of various parks and recreation committees, economic development groups, park systems, and public safety and public works committees.
I would like to take those experiences from the local level to the next level as a county supervisor. Key efforts I've been involved with at the local level have been keeping roads and streets in good condition, economic development, and always working with the police department to keep the city as safe as possible.
Part of the reason I'm running is because I enjoy doing good things for people I represent, and people have come to me to tell me to do those things at the county level for residents and businesses.
I would truly enjoy representing the people as Rock County Board supervisor for District 3. I'll work hard every day and put the time in because that's what it takes.