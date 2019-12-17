If you aren't in the holiday spirit, a trip to the Victorian Holiday Open House at 103 N. Chatham St. in Janesville will surely bring joy and peace to your heart.

I attended for the first time over the weekend and was astounded how the owners of the home transformed their entire house into a Christmas wonderland. Their love of Christmas is truly a gift to all who enter their home. At least 15 themed trees and many Christmas village displays fill every nook and cranny of the house!

Friday through Monday are the last four nights for public tours. Hours are from 5 to 8 p.m., and there is no charge to attend. However, a donation box is available if you wish to make a contribution to Friends of Noah, a nonprofit animal rescue organization.

While you're out, don't forget to attend the incredible Holiday Light Show at Rotary Botanical Gardens, which is bigger and better than ever this season.

From there, it's a short drive to see the outside of the Striegel Home at 3767 Stone Ridge Drive for another light show, which runs through Jan. 2.

Another place on my list of things to see this week is the Holiday Tree Show at the Lincoln-Tallman House. I've heard from several friends who have already been there that it's spectacular with more than 50 trees beautifully decorated. Both Rotary Gardens as well as the Tallman House charge a nominal fee and have tours scheduled specific hours through Dec. 30.

Merry Christmas to all!

MILLY BABCOCK

Milton