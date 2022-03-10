Your Views: Calling for a citywide boycott of Russia Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please join me to declare Janesville a no-buy zone for Russian products to stop Vladimir Putin's insane, criminal war in Ukraine. Boycott Russia now!DAVID INNISJanesville SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville liquor licensing board scrutinizes Hy-Vee's dining, drinking patio planned at new store New hotel proposal would bring 90 more rooms to Janesville's northeast side Crews at work on Hy-Vee-owned property in Janesville Death notices for March 4, 2022 Janesville Sports Hall of Fame's class of 2022 to include five inductees Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form