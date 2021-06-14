Support the 2021 Equality Act. It passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is in the Senate. It amends the 1964 Civil Rights Act by banning sex, sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination, ensuring fairness in employment, housing, public accommodation, education and banking.
Not all citizens receive equal protection. Our legal patchwork leaves some vulnerable to being refused service or denied by banks or homeless shelters simply because of who they are.
All deserve equal rights. Slavery was abolished in 1865 commemorated by the Juneteenth holiday. It was only 50-plus years ago that race could no longer exclude people from their civil rights. Around 40 years ago, women could finally get loans and credit without a man’s endorsement. We’ve still got so much work to do. We must continue to expand our care of citizens regardless of how they are born, appear or identify.
Personal rights should not be limited by how one looks, acts or worships. The Equality Act doesn’t limit anyone’s personal freedoms -- it expands freedoms to everyone.
Please ask our U.S. senators to pass this legislation. Contact Sen. Tammy Baldwin at 202-224-5653. Reach Sen. Ron Johnson at 202-224-5323.
THE REVS. SELENA FOX AND DIANNE DUGGAN
Barneveld and Evansville