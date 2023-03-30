The race for state Supreme Court is underway with few voices knowing what that office does. As the flyers arrive at my door, one candidate talks about protecting rights for women while stating their opponent is an extremist. Because it is the Legislature that makes laws to be confirmed by the governor, as John Surinak aptly stated in The Gazette on March 21, why is abortion as a woman's right the call of one of the judges running? This same judge had been pro-life, until recently.

A column by attorney Daniel R. Suhr, published Wednesday in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, once again reiterates the job of Supreme Court justice is to apply the law. He says Janet Protasiewicz has injected politics into a judicial race and has been a poor circuit court judge. He says Daniel Kelly will uphold the law and important rights like free speech.

