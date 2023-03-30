The race for state Supreme Court is underway with few voices knowing what that office does. As the flyers arrive at my door, one candidate talks about protecting rights for women while stating their opponent is an extremist. Because it is the Legislature that makes laws to be confirmed by the governor, as John Surinak aptly stated in The Gazette on March 21, why is abortion as a woman's right the call of one of the judges running? This same judge had been pro-life, until recently.
A column by attorney Daniel R. Suhr, published Wednesday in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, once again reiterates the job of Supreme Court justice is to apply the law. He says Janet Protasiewicz has injected politics into a judicial race and has been a poor circuit court judge. He says Daniel Kelly will uphold the law and important rights like free speech.
Let's talk about women's rights for a moment. It seems that rights and irresponsibility are what I hear. A woman has the right to say no to sex, to buy and use contraceptives to prevent pregnancy, to choose her partner. With those rights comes responsibility. If one chooses to be sexually active, married or not, and does not want to have children currently, then seeing an OB-GYN would be their first step. Abortion does not prevent pregnancy, therefore should not be considered as a contraceptive. As one candidate states, they support a woman’s right to make a reproductive health decision, yet does not follow up with how to make that decision before an unwanted pregnancy, only after.
One report I read stated that the age at which women most often get abortions is 20 to 30. Kudos to the young women who choose to have a baby and allow it to be adopted.
Republicans have supported exceptions to the abortion ban for rape and incest. The rare need to protect the health of the mother would also be allowed. The safe haven law for newborns 3 days old or younger is in place for parents to relinquish custody without consequences to law enforcement officers, emergency medical service or hospital staff members. Why is murdering the unborn a rally cry?
I stand with those in support of Dan Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court.