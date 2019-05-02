Regarding the Wednesday letter from Richard Snyder about "local" artists, here are a few observations I hope will be helpful. First, the "local" status and "regional" status are how local and state boards separate or filter out those who they want to feature and those who they don't. Some arts boards actually have formal "local" or "regional" designations for grants and such. But government boards will usually select the most safe and mundane, or politically correct, art applicable to their goal of getting more clicks and donations, rather than to select the most interesting and stimulating art or writing.

A second observation is that we do not need the arts boards anymore in order to propagate our work worldwide. That's what the world wide web is for. There are a number of sites which will feature your art, although my experience is that they are very exacting in terms of high definition images of art, size details, etc. But I encourage artists whether "local" or not to bypass the government filters and go right to the people, using a good art selling website.

THOMAS MURN

Beloit

