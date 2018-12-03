To all my friends and family members who supported and voted for President George H.W. Bush, I am so sorry for the loss of our president. All of us, both Democrat and Republican, long for those days of President Bush. The “kinder gentler” discourse between Americans and American leaders is not obvious today. President Bush respected our Constitution, the Presidency and Congress. My gosh, he was a veteran who served our country in WWII and then continued to serve as ambassador, congressman, vice president and finally president. Our current president has no use for any of that type of American patriotism. In fact, he mocks it and disrespects it on a daily basis.

Republicans in Wisconsin as well as other Americans must make the comparison as we move forward. Some say we need not to wait until 2020 to address the un-American behavior of this White House. I have begun to think we as Americans cannot afford to wait until the next election. Our democracy may not be able to wait as well.

Republican and Democrat leadership needs to speak up and challenge the White House, both publicly and legally. We have “checks and balances,” and our leaders need to use them.

Republicans in Walworth County, 1st Congressional District, state of Wisconsin and the entire Midwest should be challenging the un-American rhetoric, the unacceptable actions and the lack of respect our President Trump has displayed for our country and us.

PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN

Fontana

