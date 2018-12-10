The late President Bush will be remembered as the president whose passion was that we become “a kinder and gentler nation.” Thankfully, in many ways, his life of service illustrated that. And oh, how we need that now! But at least during the few days of mourning over Bush’s death, perhaps we experienced a touch of what he wished for. In the midst of the sadness, there is something about funerals that is good for us.
We can’t help but wonder what President Trump actually took in. And what thoughts former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter had during the service. Even though each one of them, in their day, was the most powerful person in the world, they, too, will soon “go the way of all the earth.” As was sung at the funeral, “Time, like an ever-rolling stream, Bears all its sons away.”
Ecclesiastes, chapter 7, reads: “It is better to go to a house of mourning than to a house of feasting, for death is the destiny of everyone; the living should take this to heart. Sorrow is better than laughter, for a sad face is good for the heart.” These words are not only for the “front row people” at Bush’s funeral, but for all of us. Even if we choose not to have a funeral because people don’t like funerals, that does not change the reality of death. In our experience, may the funeral home become a school room in which we prepare for eternity!
ROY C. ANDERSON
Janesville
