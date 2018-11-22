Have you known schoolyard bullies who change the rules of the game when they don’t win? What happens when these bullies get older? They still want to change the rules to their advantage. The talk about changing the rules to limit the governor is an obvious example of “I didn’t get my way, so I’ll fix you!” I’m trusting the Legislature will not embarrass the good people of Wisconsin by enacting any of the proposals.
KAY DEUPREE
Janesville
