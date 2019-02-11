It’s time to enact sensible legislation, including a wall, to stop illegal immigration into the United States. We are a country of immigrants. We welcome LEGAL immigrants into our country. Come to our country legally, follow our laws and contribute.

A 2017 report from Doctors Without Borders shows one-third of the women crossing illegally into the U.S. from Mexico had been sexually abused during their journey.

A Civil Rights Commission study in 2010 found that illegal immigration has depressed both wages and employment rates for low-skilled American citizens, a disproportionate number of whom are black men.

A May 2018 article from Time said the savage gang MS-13 is operating in 42 states. There’s been an increase of more than 200 percent of MS-13 crossing the border this year.

The Washington Post reported 145,262 of illegal immigrants deported in 2018 were convicted criminals. A total of 5,872 known or suspected gang members were arrested, as well as 42 thought to be terrorists.

The 2018 ICE report shows 2,028 illegal immigrants were charged with or convicted of homicides, and 50,753 were charged with or convicted of assault.

Building walls does work. The barrier erected at San Diego’s border with Mexico in the 1990s contributed to a 75 percent decline in crossings after fencing was installed, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

It’s time we listen to our border patrol and ICE experts and build barriers where they are most needed to protect our citizens.

AMY HOLTERMAN

Milton

