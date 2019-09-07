I read with interest your Friday story (Page 1A) about the housing crunch in Rock County. After living in Rock County most of my life and owner of housing businesses that have built more than 1,000 homes in Rock County over the last 55 years, I feel qualified to comment on this crunch.

The dynamics of the 1.7 ratio for Rock County are good for future housing in our county. The main contributor to this crunch is the recession of 2008 to 2010 and housing crash. Housing on a local, state and national level are still recovering.

The housing industry is facing a worker shortage and those of us in the industry today are encouraging young people to pursue job opportunities in our industry. The Janesville School District has a great Student Build program for high school students to become aware of home building and jobs available.

The recession stopped the development of lots in Rock County. The existing lot inventory has been reduced, and new developments are being started. With demand increasing, the higher prices of these new lots will be more acceptable.

There are 15 new homes available on the MLS in the city of Janesville priced from $184,900 to $479,900. There are other new homes available that are not on the MLS. The South Central Wisconsin Builders Association has the Parade of Homes going on at this time with eight new homes, three remodeled homes and three outdoor living spaces to view.

The housing industry is responding to this crunch. However, to respond better will just take more time.

DOUG SCOTT

Owner of Amwood Homes/Advantage Homes